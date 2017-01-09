January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s net lease investment group recently brokered the sale of a 90,320-square-foot Metro Market in Shorewood, Wisconsin. An institutional buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Metro Market, a grocery chain owned by Kroger, is located at 4075 North Oakland Avenue, in the heart of Shorewood. The site includes an attached four-level parking garage with 314 parking spaces, and is surrounded by residential housing and several recently developed apartment projects.

Wes Koontz, Christian Tremblay and Ben Wineman of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, LLC represented the seller.

Tags | Ben Wineman, Christian Tremblay, grocery, Kroger, Metro Market, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, Retail, Shorewood, Wes Koontz, Wisconsin

