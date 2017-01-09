January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

REDICO, a national real estate development, investment and property management company based in Southfield, Michigan, has promoted Samantha Eckhout to senior vice president of development.

Eckhout joined REDICO in 2013 as a senior project manager, specifically focused on American House Senior Living Communities development projects, an affiliated company of REDICO, and was promoted to vice president in 2015.

Most recently, Eckhout completed American House Coconut Point, a 194-unit senior living community in Estero, Florida, as well as a stand-alone memory care project in Roseville, Michigan. She has recently overseen the commencement of 124 units in Fort Myers, Florida and is in the process of completing another 40-unit stand-alone memory care in Rochester, Michigan. While at REDICO, Eckhout has developed and redeveloped 10 senior housing communities, totaling more than 1,000 units. ,

Immediately prior to joining REDICO, Eckhout managed American House projects in a consulting role for four years. Eckhout also served in development roles at AIMCO, Lockwood Development and Village Green. She received her Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Oakland University.

Tags | company news, Michigan, REDICO, Samantha Eckhout, Southfield

