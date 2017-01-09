January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

J.C.Anderson, Inc., said the firm completed a phased office renovation for Piedmont Office Realty Trust at 500 West Monroe in Chicago.

The firm was hired to complete the renovations in the building’s lobby and common areas, with the phased project including relocating the existing lobby desk, replacing all the polished brass fixtures with brushed stainless fixtures and removing the existing onyx exterior panels and replacing them with new clear glass openings.

J.C. Anderson also replaced the wood ceilings with LED lighting and stretched fabric, while updating the revolvers, sidelites and transoms. The company said the new space has updated lighting, branding and signage, with new exterior pavers, sidewalks and new parking garage entrance upgrades.

The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and at 46 stories tall, it is built out of granite, glass and stainless steel, while featuring a glass spire on one of the building’s corners and a cathedral rotunda entryway into a two-level lobby.

The construction team for J.C. Anderson, Inc. was led by Project Executive Joe Maguire and Superintendent Greg Wysocki. Architectural services were provided by Epstein.

