January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hackman Capital Partners, LLC, said Monday that Nufarm Americas, Inc., leased a 107,790-square-foot property, located in one of Chicago’s southwest suburb Alsip, Illinois.

The real estate investment firm said the property, located at 11939 S. Central Ave., will now be at full capacity and is owned by a Hackman Capital affiliate. Nufarm Americas is a global crop-protection and specialized seed company with manufacturing facilities in Chicago.

The deal comes soon after the firm executed another long-term lease for 145,594 square feet at 1010-1050 Sesame Street, located in Bensenville, Illinois, putting the building also at full capacity.

“We’ve signed two significant leases in Chicago in the last couple of weeks,” said Ben Struewing, vice president of leasing, acquisitions and sales at Hackman Capital. “We are thrilled with the fourth quarter activity.”

The company has been in the Chicago market since December 2015, and currently owns approximately eight industrial buildings, which total more than 1.1 million square feet.

“Our flexible approach with tenants has not only helped us to fill vacancies, but also to convert numerous short-term leases to long-term leases. In 12 months, across the eight properties, we’ve increased occupancy from 80% to 96%,“ Struewing said. “These are good buildings in strong infill locations — properties like these will continue to be in high demand.”

CBRE’s Pete Roberson represented the landlord in the current Alsip lease, while NAI Hiffman’s Chris Gary represented the tenant. Struewing added that Hackman Capital Partners is seeking to further expand its Chicago foothold and is focusing on industrial and flex properties.

Tags | 1010-1050 sesame street, 11939 s central ave, Alsip, ben struewing, Bensenville, CBRE, Chicago, Chris Gary, Hackman Capital Partners, Illinois, NAI Hiffman, nufarm americas, pete roberson, Vice President

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com