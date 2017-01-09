January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently sold The Crossroads at Fishcreek retail center in Stow, Ohio.

The 26,173-square-foot center, anchored by PNC Bank, contains a mix of national, regional and local tenants.

Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investor. The buyer, also out of Ohio, purchased the property for about 90 percent its original list price.

Tags | Bob Havasi, Cleveland, Cooper Commercial Group, Dan Cooper, Ohio, PNC Bank, Retail, Stow

