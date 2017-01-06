January 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Transwestern expanded its Midwest office, based in Chicago, on Tuesday with multiple hires for its Midwest office and industrial brokerage teams.

Chicago Tenant Advisory Services

The firm appointed June Simonian and Michael Cello as itsnewest senior vice presidents within the firm’s Chicago Tenant Advisory Services department.

An industry veteran of more than 25 years, Simonian has

represented tenants in Chicago and across the country, recognized for her negotiating skills, in-depth market expertise and client relationships. Simonian previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield where she worked with established corporations and startups, across a variety of industries.

Cello, who also previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield as a senior broker, has more than 20 years of experience, previously working with notable technology firms like QuikOrder, InStep Software LLC and Xerox. Cello has also executed numerous dat a center leases throughout Chicago.

“These professionals represent the best in commercial brokerage talent, and they’ve joined Transwestern because of our client-driven, forward-thinking approach,” said Mike Watts, Transwestern’s Midwest president. “In 2017 and beyond, we’ll continue to grow our business across the Midwest and nationally by investing in the people who make Transwestern a leader in client service and satisfaction.”

Industrial Brokerage Team

Additionally, the company’s industrial team, based in Rosemont, Illinois, appointed Michael Bacik as a senior vice president and Paul Boccellari and Brian Pomorski as associates.

Bacik brings more than 29 years of experience to the new position, having previous worked on more than 750 deals all over the U.S. Bacik previously worked as a director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank as a director, where

he worked to introduce national and international real estate strategies on behalf of clients like Conair Corp., Brightstar Corp. and Frito-Lay Inc.

Boccellari and Pomorski specialize in tenant advisory and agency leasing, respectively. Formerly a residential real estate broker with Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Boccellari subsequently transitioned into commercial brokerage. Prior to joining Transwestern, Pomorski worked as a commercial appraiser at both Cushman & Wakefield and MP Appraisals.

