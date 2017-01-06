January 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Stephanie Kelly has joined engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, taking on the newly created position of chief human resources officer.

Based in the firm’s New York City headquarters, Kelly will work with Thornton Tomasetti’s executive committee while overseeing the human-resources and organizational-development departments.

Kelly brings more than 30 years experience in human resources to her new position. She previously served as vice president at Healthfirst, an $8 billion not-for-profit provider of health insurance. She also served as chief human resources officer at online marketing firm Yodie, Inc.

Tags | company news, engineering, national, Stephanie Kelly, Thornton Tomasetti

