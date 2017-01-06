January 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold Interlachen Manor and Oaklawn Estates, a 31-unit apartment portfolio in Edina, Minnesota.

The assets sold for a combined price of $4.4 million.

Interlachen Manor is made up of 17 units in Edina. The 14-unit Oaklawn Estates is also located in Edina.

Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson and Dan Linnell had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, also a private investor, was secured and represented by Talberg, Gunderson and Linnell, too.

Tags | Dan Linnell, Edina, Josh Talberg, Marcus & Millichap, Minnesota, Mox Gunderson, Multifamily

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com