No one knows the commercial real estate sector so well that they can’t learn from the experiences and insights of the experts who have lived through the ups and downs of real estate and economic cycles, particularly with the impact that technology and other forces have on business.

That’s the thought process behind the first panel at the 15th Annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference being hosted on Jan. 18 by rejournals.com, National Association of REALTORS and Marcus & Millichap.

Icons: The Lessons We’ve Learned and the Insights We Share, is the first general session panel. You’ll learn some history and glean perspectives from the likes of Steve Stratton, JLL; Breck Hanson, Associated Bank; Gail Lissner, Appraisal Research Counselors; Jim McShane, The McShane Companies; and John Bucksbaum, Bucksbaum Retail Properties. Leading the discussion will be veteran reporter Tom Corfman.

“We have a panel of incredible resources with experiences and perspectives that can help us all develop strategies for the new situations and opportunities of 2017,” said Mark Menzies, group publisher, Real Estate Publishing Group. “We can all listen to what these experts have to say to shape our own plans for 2017 and beyond.”

The conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, on Wacker Drive east of Michigan Avenue. Continental breakfast, registration and networking begin in the Grand Ballroom at 7 a.m. The program will commence at 8 a.m. To register for $99 go to rejournals.com/conference.

