Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. recently closed the sale of Prospect Plaza, a 190,006-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone, Missouri.

HFF worked on behalf of the seller. The purchaser was an affiliate of Northeast Capital Group, a private investment firm based in Ramapo, New York, and led by Joel Kiss.

Prospect Plaza is 91.5 percent leased to a variety of national and regional tenants, including Price Chopper, Hobby Lobby, The Salvation Army, Aaron’s, Starbucks and Great Clips.

Located at 6479 North Prospect Ave., the center is at the intersection of North Prospect Avenue and Northeast 64th Street in Gladstone, a community north of Kansas City. More than 70,500 residents earning an average annual household income of $64,175 live within a three-mile radius of Prospect Plaza.

The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by directors Amy Sands and Clinton Mitchell.

Tags | Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, HFF, Kansas City, Missouri, Prospect Plaza, Retail

