January 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mike Gelfman and Steve Shepherd, both vice presidents with Colliers International, have been named as exclusive leasing agents for Norman Pointe II, one of the most recognizable Class-A office buildings in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Located at 5600 American Blvd. W in Bloomington, the office building is 322,000 square feet and was recently bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management. This is the first commercial real estate investment in Minnesota for the investment advisory firm.

The 10-story Norman Pointe II features a five-story glass atrium lobby with an interior courtyard, an eight-story parking ramp, on-site cafe, daycare, fitness center, decorative ponds and walking paths. It is LEED certified.

The multi-tenant office building has vacancies ranging from 1,000 to 22,000 square feet.

Tags | Bloomington, Colliers International, Mike Gelfman, Minnesota, Norman Pointe II, Office, Steve Shepherd

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com