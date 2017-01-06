Cleveland’s Weston hires industry vet as director of transactions

January 06, 2017  |  Staff Writer  |  Print Article  |  Email this Article

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmailFacebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail
Jeff Kennedy

Jeff Kennedy

Jeff Kennedy has joined Cleveland’s Weston, Inc. as director of transactions.

In his new position, Kennedy will oversee the leasing and marketing of available spaces throughout Weston’s expanding portfolio.

Kennedy most recently worked as a director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in Cleveland. He has more than 12 years experience in real estate sales.

Tags | , , , ,

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com

Leave a Reply

UA-5963631-1