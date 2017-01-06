January 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jeff Kennedy has joined Cleveland’s Weston, Inc. as director of transactions.

In his new position, Kennedy will oversee the leasing and marketing of available spaces throughout Weston’s expanding portfolio.

Kennedy most recently worked as a director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in Cleveland. He has more than 12 years experience in real estate sales.

Tags | Cleveland, company news, Jeff Kennedy, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com