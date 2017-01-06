January 06, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

KTGY Architecture + Planning‘s Chicago/Midwest office hired Manish Shah as its newest executive director of architecture for the office, the company said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old comes to the firm with more than 20 years of experience, having previously helped design and plan acute care areas of hospitals, medical office buildings and specialized clinics, including ambulatory surgery, as well as radiology and imaging suites.

Shah will work to help the firm’s national healthcare designs, leading KTGY’s expansion in the Midwest heading into 2017.

“Manish has extensive experience in the design of healthcare facilities, which represents one of the most in-demand sectors of commercial real estate,” said Craig Pryde, AIA, LEED AP, principal at KTGY Architecture + Planning’s Chicago/Midwest office. “We’re excited to leverage Manish’s creativity and knowledge as we continue to expand this practice.”

Shah comes to KTGY from BSA LifeStructures, where he served as director of architecture based in Chicago. Previously, Shah also worked at Chicago-based OWP/P Inc., where he worked in the design and construction of a wide-range of healthcare projects, including Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital.

“Healthcare design is one of the most rapidly evolving industries and has an enormous impact on our communities,” Shah said. “Drawing on my experience in designing both newly constructed and renovated facilities, including those that have undergone an expansion, I’m excited to join a team that shares my curiosity and commitment to elevating the experience for medical providers and the patients they serve.”

Tags | bsa lifestructures, Chicago, craig pryde, Illinois, KTGY Architecture + Planning, manish shah, northwestern medicine prentice women's hopsital, owp/p inc

