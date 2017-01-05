January 05, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Metropolitan St. Louis recently named its new Officers for the 2017 term.

Melissa Wolff has been named president. She is director of property management services with Newmark Grubb Zimmer. Michelle Biedermann is vice president. She is a real estate manager with CBRE Asset Services. And Patrick Shaw is the organization’s new treasurer. He is the associate vice president, director of engineering and maintenance, with Cushman Wakefield.

