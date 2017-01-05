January 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Northern Builders, Inc. said Thursday that Michael Flinchum has joined Northern Builders as a senior project manager.

As senior project manager, Flinchum facilitates communication with the client and the design team, while handling contract negotiations and project management oversight. The firm said Flinchum brings a diverse construction background with experience ranging from healthcare, commercial, industrial and sports complexes.

“Michael’s broad range of construction experience will benefit the company and our client base. Michael will make an immediate positive impact at Northern Builders” said Thomas Grusecki, president and chief executive officer.

Flinchum has previously worked on notable projects like Silver Cross Replacement Hospital, Ann and Robert H. Lurie’s Children Hospital and the University of Chicago ARC, among others.

For 90 years, the firm has been working to provide exceptional service in real estate development, construction and property management of industrial distribution facilities, manufacturing facilities and commercial office buildings.

Tags | ann and robert h luries children hospital, Chicago, Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois, Illinois Real Estate Journal, michael flinchum, Northern Builders, People on the move, senior project manager, silver cross replacement hospital, university of chicago arc

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com