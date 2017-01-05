January 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

With the help of NAI MLG Commercial, Park Bank recently sold 37 acres in Slinger, Wisconsin.

The land is located at American Eagle Drive.

WP Property Acquisitions purchased the plot. Brian Vanevenhoven of NAI MLG Commercial closed the transaction.

Tags | Brian Vanevenhoven, land, NAI MLG Commercial, Slinger, Wisconsin

