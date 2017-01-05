January 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Knoebel Construction, Inc., a full-service general contractor specializing in retail development, restaurant, grocery and retail construction, has moved its headquarters from Fenton, Missouri, to Chesterfield, Missouri, in St. Louis County. The new location at 18333 Wings Corporate Drive more than doubles Knoebel Construction’s space to 9,688 square feet.

“Chesterfield Valley is a great central location to service our local clients, and being adjacent to Chesterfield Airport is very convenient for visits by our national roster of clients,” said Matthew Mabie, president of Knoebel Construction, in a statement. “Chesterfield also is an area of high growth and development in our specialty area of retail shopping centers and restaurants.”

The new headquarters features 18 offices organized into two wings for project management and accounting/administrative staff, three conference rooms, a team-engagement area, a full kitchen and 2,500 square feet of warehouse space. The purchasing agent was Daniel Hayes at NAI Desco.

Owners Matthew Mabie and Keith Snider, former employees of Knoebel Construction, purchased the company in 2012.

Tags | Daniel Hayes, Knoebel Construction, Missouri, NAI Desco, Office, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com