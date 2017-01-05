January 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International recently closed the sale of Haverstick Office Park, a two-story, Class-B+ office property covering 80,696 square feet in the Keystone Crossing development in Indianapolis.

Colliers marketed the property on behalf of Citimark Capital Partners. Priam Capital, LLC, a private real estate investment manager based in Nashville, purchased the building.

The building’s previous owner had invested more than $300,000 into improving the park’s office buildings. Citimark sold the building when its occupancy rate was 90 percent.

Haverstick Office Park is Priam Capital’s first Indianapolis purchase. The company also owns assets in Nashville and Louisville.

Tags | Citimark Capital Partners, Colliers International, Indiana, Indianapolis, Office, Priam Capital

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com