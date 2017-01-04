January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Suntide Commercial Realty, Inc., a management company in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, has entered into a formal partnership with KW Commercial Midwest. The partnership will combine the commercial real estate services of Suntide with the team of KW Commercial Midwest.

Barb Schuba, Suntide’s director of operations, and Max Currie, Suntide’s head of construction, partnered with Mike Cylkowski, KW Commercial Midwest’s director of sales, to help Suntide expand its property management and construction divisions.

“Suntide has a great team of passionate people who share the common goal of providing an outstanding experience for our clients,” Cylkowski said in a statement. “We expect this arrangement to benefit everyone involved-Suntide will see explosive growth in management and construction while KW Commercial Midwest will walk into a high-profile portfolio of office buildings. Everyone here is excited about the incredible opportunity this partnership presents and to be part of something that benefits the community.”

Tags | Barb Schuba, company news, KW Commercial Midwest, Max Currie, Mike Cylkowski, Minneapolis, Minnesota, St. Paul, Suntide Commercial Realty

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com