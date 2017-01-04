January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Millennium Properties R/E named Michael Mintz as the Chicago-based, boutique property management and brokerage company as its newest vice president.

Mintz, who will specialize in commercial sales and leasing, joined the firm as an associate broker in 2014, going on to then become involved in numerous sales and lease deals, including the negotiation of purchase of a 20,240-square-foot retail and office building at 4257 S. Archer Ave. in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Mintz also represented Insight Medical Genetics, a comprehensive genetic testing practice, in five new leases as they expanded their practice into Oak Brook, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park and Arlington Heights.

“Michael is a key member of our brokerage team, selling and leasing a wide range of properties including retail, office and industrial buildings throughout Chicago and its suburbs,” said Daniel J. Hyman, president of Millennium Properties.

