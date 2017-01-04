January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

First Midwest Bank is moving its headquarters to Chicago’s O’Hare corridor, along with more than 300 of its employees, from its current Itasca, Illinois, location, the company said Tuesday.

The move to the 80,000 square foot headquarters — located at 8750 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., in Triangle Plaza — will take place in Spring 2018. First Midwest will still remain on the city’s Northwest side, moving just east of O’Hare International Airport.

“This new headquarters will offer greater accessibility and collaboration opportunities for our colleagues, allowing us to continue to retain and attract the best talent to serve our clients, while also providing flexibility to facilitate our corporate expansion strategies,” said Michael Scudder, First Midwest’s chief executive officer.

The bank announced the move alongside Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday.

