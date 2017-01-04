January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International closed a lease between the landlord WMI Milwaukee, LLC and tenant Southern Star Buske, LLC, which will be occupying 114,844 square feet of industrial/office space at 7501 N. 81st St. in Milwaukee.

TJ Huenerbein of the Dickman Company represented the tenant. Jeff Hoffman of The Boerke Company represented the landlord.

Tags | CORFAC International, industrial, Jeff Hoffman, Milwaukee, Office, The Boerke Company, The Dickman Company, TJ Huenerbein, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com