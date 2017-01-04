January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Wendy Mann, an executive with nearly 30 years in association management, has been named chief executive officer of Commercial Real Estate Women Network and president of the CREW Network Foundation. Mann will assume her new role on Feb. 1.

Mann comes to CREW Network after serving as senior vice president at NAIOP, where she oversees day-to-day business operations of the association and is executive director of its research foundation.

Mann also works closely with the NAIOP executive committee and 80-member board of directors to execute strategic plan initiatives. She is responsible for overall management of member products and services, working with staff teams and volunteer committees to implement.

Before working with NAIOP, Mann was director of communications at the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association, where she was responsible for the association’s communications initiatives, including strategic communication planning, integrated marketing, media relations, publishing and Web site development/content management.

Tags | company news, CREW, NAIOP, Wendy Mann

