January 04, 2017 | Declan Harty | Print Article | Email this Article

The designer behind the University of Chicago Medicine, Center for Care and Discovery and the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business has a new property in Chicago — and it’ll be one of the city’s tallest.

Rafael Viñoly‘s designs are making another appearance in the Chicago market, now with a 76-story luxury apartment building called One Grant Park. The tower comes from Crescent Heights’ Chicago office, and is expected to be completed in early 2019, the company said Wednesday.

At 829 feet, the apartment complex, located at 1200 S. Indiana Ave., will be the city’s 13th tallest building – between Park Tower and The Legacy at Millennium Park, according to Emporis, a Germany-based, building information firm.

One Grant Park will include a combination of units ranging upward from studios to three-bedroom apartments, totaling 792 luxury apartments that will overlook Grant Park and Lake Michigan. The building was designed by Viñoly, with the interior design from New York-based Rockwell Group.

“Chicago is the birthplace of American architecture,” Viñoly said. “Grant Park summarizes more than just a brilliant planning philosophy; it defines an attitude toward realizing the American ideal that anything is possible as long as you believe in it. This belief is embedded in every part of the park and is reinforced by the architecture that frames it.”

Viñoy has also designed the likes of The Cleveland Museum of Art; the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh; and the Laguna Garzón Bridge in Uruguay, among a variety of global and U.S. projects.

The building is one of the final installments in the Central Station master plan, that had been delayed by the Great Recession, the company said. Crescent Heights also detailed that the tower will “feature a step effect with extensive outdoor terraces at varying heights” – complementing the Willis Tower (formerly, the Sears Tower), the city’s tallest.

“We’re excited to begin construction on a building that will deliver an exception living experience befitting – and named after – this coveted location alongside Grant Park,” said Bruce Menin, managing principal at Crescent Heights. “Rafael Viñoly is an architectural icon, and David Rockwell’s experience in creating memorable environments is unparalleled.”

Tags | bruce menin, central station master plan, Chicago, Crescent Heights, emporis, Illinois, one grant park, park tower, rafael vinoly, rockwell group, South Loop, The Legacy at Millennium Park, Willis Tower

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com