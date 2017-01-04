January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Flocon Industries has purchased 560,000 square feet of industrial space at 11595 McConnell Road in Woodstock, Illinois.

Bill Quinlivan of Colliers International brokeraged the deal.

Quad Graphics sold the building. Kelly Joyce and Ron Behm of Colliers Chicago assisted Quinlivan in the transaction.

Tags | Bill Quinlivan, Chicago, Colliers International, Illinois, industrial, Kelly Joyce, Rohn Behm, Woodstock

