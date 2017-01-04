January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Associated Bank completed $36,300,000 in syndicated financing for MCZ Development to be used for a new, 11-story mixed-use development at 165-171 North Aberdeen in Chicago.

The 11-story tower, being built by MCZ Development and marketed by @Properties, will have 13,895 square feet of street-level retail space, and 43,438 square feet of office space on the fourth and fifth floors. Floors six through 10 will contain 75 apartment units consisting of 10 studios, 50 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. The second and third floors will provide parking for all tenants. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Founded in 1985, MCZ Development has evolved as one of America’s top real estate developers, using its experience in construction and general contracting to specialize in high-density infill development projects across the country. @Properties is the largest independent real estate brokerage firm in Illinois and one of the top 12 residential brokers in the U.S.

Associated Bank was the lead arranger/administrative agent with an $18,150,000 hold. The Private Bank was co-lead arranger with a hold of $18,150,000. Vice President Michael Olson of the commercial real estate division of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.

Tags | 1650171 north aberdeen, @Properties, apartment building, Associated Bank, Chicago, Illinois, mcz development, Michael Olson, Mixed Use, The Private Bank

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com