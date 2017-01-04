January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Avison Young has made several additions to its Memphis office, including the addition of commercial industry veteran Greg deWitt. Joining the company as vice president, deWitt specializes in tenant and landlord representation for office and industrial properties.

A former vice president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ Commercial Council, deWitt brings 232 years of industry experience in the Memphis market to his new position. Before joining Avison Young, deWitt served as a director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Robert Cartwright, Tearris Wallace and Asha Marshi are also joining Avison Young’s Memphis office. They will work in the company’s brokerage services team.

Tags | Asha Marshi, Avison Young, company news, Greg deWitt, Memphis, Robert Cartwright, Tearris Wallace, Tennessee

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com