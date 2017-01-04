January 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Irgens recently announced that Milwaukee’s newest office building, 833 East Michigan, has been awarded LEED Silver certification for meeting sustainable development standards.

Irgens targeted LEED Silver certification before the design and development of 833 East, and met its goal by meeting standards in five green design categories: water efficiency, indoor environmental quality, energy and atmosphere, and materials and resources.

Specific examples of how these standards are being met within 833 East, include incorporating bike storage space, shower facilities, a hybrid/electric car charging station, water efficient fixtures, special landscaping, and the use of recycled materials. Additionally, 833 East features increased ventilation, high performance and efficient building systems and enclosures along with Energy Start-certified products and materials throughout the building that enhance overall efficiency and reduce costs for building tenants.

Tags | Design, Irgens, Milwaukee, Office, Wisconsin

