January 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Quadrum Global said Tuesday the firms secured a $170-million loan to assist in the construction of Essex on the Park, a 56-story, 479-unit luxury apartment building, set to open in 2019.

The new building, located at 808 South Michigan Ave., in Chicago, accompanies the firms’ project on the adjacent Essex Inn at 800 South Michigan Ave., a 254-room independent hotel, which will be expanded to 271 rooms, as it will be comprehensively repositioned and upgraded into the Hotel Essex, starting in late 2018 and reopening in 2019.

“We have long been believers in the desirability and irreplaceability of Michigan Avenue real estate in Chicago,” said John Rutledge, founder and chief executive officer of Oxford Capital, a Chicago-based developer, sponsor and manager. “We are also believers in the continued and growing attractiveness of ‘walk to work and walk to play’ downtown living for people across the demographic spectrum. We’re excited to get started.”

Jordan Ray, Ari Hirt, Steven Buchwald and Jamie Matheny of Mission Capital Advisors advised ownership and ran point in sourcing the financing from a global investment bank.

“To us, this underscores the continued strength of Chicago’s Downtown market, the city’s vibrant economy, as well as Essex’s unique location and the strength of sponsorship,” said Oleg Pavlov, chief executive officer of Quadrum Global.

Essex on the Park’s rental residences will have high-end finishes including 9-10′ ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents will also enjoy a billiard/game room, business center and conference room, expansive state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga / fitness-on-demand room, club room, exhibition kitchen, bike storage, and four floors of onsite parking. The property will also feature the unique offering of in-building access to a chef-driven three-meal restaurant as well as a bi-level “sky bar” and a night life venue overlooking the park and lake, SX, showcasing fully retractable walls.

The apartments will consist of a wide array of unit-types including a mix of studios, convertibles, and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The top two residential floors of the building will include four extraordinary penthouse duplexes featuring elegant finishes, gourmet kitchen, large master suite, private outdoor space, and spectacular views of the Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the Chicago skyline. Essex residents will benefit from being a part of a mixed-use complex, including a high-design lifestyle hotel leveraging Oxford’s distinctive approach to hospitality management – featuring high-touch, customer-friendly service while seamlessly integrating unique programming and leading edge technology. Oxford and Quadrum each have significant experience with high-profile development projects in Chicago and across the country. The two developers recently collaborated to create the award-winning Godfrey Chicago, a 221-key luxury lifestyle hotel that includes the largest indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop lounge in the city. They are also in pre-development of an adaptive-reuse office to hotel conversion project at 168 North Michigan Avenue. Essex on the Park and the redevelopment of the Essex Inn are the 15th and 16th Oxford developments in the Chicagoland area. Recent noted Oxford-led local projects include The Godfrey, The Langham, LondonHouse, Hotel Felix, Hotel Cass, and Hyatt Chicago Magnificent Mile (formerly The Wyndham Chicago).

Tags | 800 South Michigan Ave, 808 South Michigan Ave, Chicago, Essex on the Park, Esssex Inn, Hotel Essex, Illinois, John Rutledge, Michigan Avenue, Mission Capital Advisors, oleg pavlov, Oxford Capital Group, Quadrum Global

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com