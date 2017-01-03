January 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Morgan/Harbour revealed its plans to develop a 137,500 square-foot industrial speculative facility in Batavia, Illinois, for the developer, HSA Commercial Real Estate, the company said Tuesday.

The facility, which will be located at 1200-1250 Douglas Road, is expected to be finished by April. Morgan/Harbour will provide complete design-build services from sitework and building design through permitting, construction and final turnover.

The space is designed for single tenant or is devisible to 25,000 square food minimum, and is on a 9.5 acre portion of the Batavia Industrial Center. The project will consist of precast walls and an office area to suit. Once complete, the facility will feature 30 foot clear feight, 20 truck docks, two drive-in doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Morgan/Harbour’s construction team is led by President Warren Seil as project executive, and also includes Paul Rio as senior project manager and JL Callahan as project superintendent. Cornerstone Architects, Ltd. is providing the architectural services.

HSA Commercial Real Estate is a diversified, national full-service commercial real estate firm that provides development, management, leasing and client services in retail, office, healthcare, industrial and mixed-use properties.

In the last 30 years, HSA Commercial has completed more than 10,000 real estate transactions valued at more than $5 billion. The firm’s Property Management Group currently manages a diverse portfolio of more than 16 million-square-feet of retail, office, industrial and healthcare assets across the nation valued in excess of $2.5 billion for our own account and for prominent institutional investors and owners.

