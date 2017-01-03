January 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tom Conroy has joined Skender Construction as a senior project manager, the company said earlier in December.

The Chicago-native joins the firm with almost 30 years of experience in the construction and project management realms. Conroy has worked at James McHugh Construction Company since 1992, most recently as a senior project manager, according to a LinkedIn account.

At McHugh, Conroy oversaw the installation of Navy Pier’s Centennial Wheel, a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel that opened in May. Conroy also has worked on a reconfiguration of the intersection at Illinois Street and Streeter Drive and the renovation of the Polk Bros Park.

“His experiences and talents in project management and tremendous portfolio are great additions to our strong project management team,” said Mark Skender, chief executive officer of Skender Construction. “Tom will also help drive our strategic plans for growth in several market sectors.”

Previously, Conroy led the $40 million concrete construction of FirstEnergy Stadium, where the Cleveland Browns play, among a variety of other projects.

Tags | centennial wheel, firstenergy stadium, james mchugh construction company, mark skender, Navy Pier, polk bros park, skener construction, tom conroy

