January 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Block Real Estate Services, LLC and Thackeray Partners participated with HFF in the sale of the Lenexa Logistics Centre Building 4. The 260,707-square-foot building is currently completely occupied by an Amazon fulfillment center, and was a joint venture development between BRES and Thackeray Partners.

Located in Lenexa, Kansas, construction on the Class-A industrial building was completed in 2014, and the sale closed in December of 2016.

Tags | Amazon, Block Real Estate Services, industrial, Kansas, Lenexa, Retail, Thackeray Partners

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com