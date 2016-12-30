December 30, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kim von der Heyde of Crestwood, Missouri, has joined St. Louis-based construction firm McGrath & Associates as project engineer.

She is responsible for estimating, project coordination, scheduling and cost reporting for pharmaceutical projects.

Von der Heyde has 14 years of experience in construction project coordination and is a graduate of Stevens Institute of Business & Arts. She is LEED AP, BD&C certified.

Tags | company news, Crestwood, Kim von der Heyde, McGrath & Associates, Missouri, St. Louis

