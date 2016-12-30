December 30, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Detroit-based construction-management firm Sachse Construction is welcoming its second Challenge Detroit fellow, Everett McMillen Cislo, as a full-time videographer at the company.

Sachse Construction is one of 35 Challenge Detroit host companies. The goal of the Challenge Detroit project is to draw young talent to Detroit. The program invites 40 young people to live, work, play and lead in and around the Detroit area for one year.

Cislo is an award-winning photojournalist. At Sachse Construction, he will film the company’s training courses. Selected from more than 400 applicants, Cislo comes to Sachse from northern Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University.

Tags | company news, construction, Detroit, Everet McMillen Cislo, Michigan, Sachse Construction

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com