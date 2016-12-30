December 30, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Related Midwest has closed a $240 million construction loan and completed the tower crane installation at One Bennett Park, a 70-story ultra-luxury residential tower located at 451 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

Designed by architecture firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects, the Art Deco-style building will offer 69 condominiums and 279 apartments adjacent to a new park by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc. When complete in 2019, it will be the tallest all-residential tower in Chicago, topping out at 836 feet.

Located on floors 41 through 66, condominiums at One Bennett Park will average 3,200 square feet and offer two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, including three full-floor penthouses with 13-foot ceilings. Related Midwest is currently marketing a selection of units ranging in size from 1,737 to 7,500 square feet and priced between $1.85 million and $15 million, with first deliveries scheduled for late 2018.

One Bennett Park will also include 279 luxury apartments – also delivering in 2018 – that will comprise a mix of one- to four-bedroom floor plans.

Tags | Chicago, finance, Illinois, Multifamily, One Bennett Park, Related Midwest, Streeterville

