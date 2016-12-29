December 29, 2016 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of Emerson Hill, a 35-unit apartment property located in West Saint Paul, Minneapolis. The multifamily property sold for $4.8 million.

Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell and Josh Talberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by the same team of brokers.

Emerson Hill is located at 993 Robert Street South in West Saint Paul.

Tags | Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg, Marcus & Millichap, Minnesota, Mox Gunderson, Multifamily, Saint Paul, West Saint Paul

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com