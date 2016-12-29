December 29, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Overland Park, Kansas-based NAI LaSala-Sonnenberg Heartland on Jan. 1 will operate under a new name, NAI Heartland.

The coming year will mark the 30th year that NAI Heartland has served commercial real estate clients in the Kansas City market. The company includes 20 brokers and six support staff.

NAI Heartland got its start in 1987 as a small, family-owned real estate company. Today, the company is a globally recognized CRE firm.

“We had been in a number of commercial real estate networks, but when the NAI platform became available to us, we gave it serious thought due to its prominence in the CRE global community,” said Carl LaSala, co-founder and partner of NAI Heartland. “It was the younger partners who pushed for us to take the leap of faith to join NAI, but it has been a great move forward in our company’s growth and professionalism.”

Tags | Carl LaSala, company news, Kansas, NAI Heartland, Overland Park

