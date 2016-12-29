December 29, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chartwell Hospitality opened its first Independent Hotel, Black Fox Lodge, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The property is owned by CHPF Hotel Partners LLC and will be operated by Chartwell Hospitality, LLC.

The hotel was developed by Chartwell Hospitality LLC, designed by Bounds & Gillespie and built by McMurtry Construction.

“We are thrilled to have our first independent hotel opening in the Pigeon Forge market. The local hospitality community has been one of the most welcoming markets we’ve entered,” said Rob Schaedle, president of Chartwell Hospitality LLC, in a written statement.

Black Fox Lodge is located at the foothills of The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and located along the greenway within walking distance to the LeConte Center and The Ripken Experience. The hotel is only 47 miles from Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport and seven miles from Gatlinburg.

The property features 178 guest rooms and suites and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Tags | Black Fox Lodge, Chartwell Hospitality, hospitality, Pigeon Forge, Rob Schaedle, Tennessee

