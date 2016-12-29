Brennan Investment Group sells Des Plaines industrial facility
December 29, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article
Brennan Investment Group, LLC sold its newly developed industrial facility located at 1780 Birchwood Ave. in Des Plaines, Illinois. The Class A distribution building was developed in partnership with DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners.
The 139,425-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution building was sold to Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund. The property, which is fully leased to Pet Food Experts and Cambria Company, was completed in late 2015.
“Brennan Investment Group’s approach is to recycle capital after completion of our asset management plans. We remain active, and interested, in other development opportunities throughout the United States,” said Scott McKibben, co-founder and chief investment officer of Brennan Investment Group.
The Colliers International team of Jonathan Kohn and Thomas Rodeno represented Brennan Investment Group in the leasing of the property; Steven Disse and Jeffrey Devine of Colliers International represented Brennan in its sale to Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund. Keeley Construction was Brennan’s general contractor and The PrivateBank provided the construction financing.
Tags | Brennan Investment Group, cambria company, Colliers International, Des Plaines, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, Illinois, jeffrey devine, Jonathan Kohn, Keeley Construction, Morgan Stanley, pet food experts, prime property fund, Scott McKibben, steven disse, The PrivateBank, Thomas Rodeno
© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com