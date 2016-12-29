Brennan Investment Group, LLC sold its newly developed industrial facility located at 1780 Birchwood Ave. in Des Plaines, Illinois. The Class A distribution building was developed in partnership with DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners.

The 139,425-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution building was sold to Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund. The property, which is fully leased to Pet Food Experts and Cambria Company, was completed in late 2015.