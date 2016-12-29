December 29, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Developer Milhaus recently announced that Cincinnati start-up beer and wine retail bar Higher Gravity has leased commercial space in Cincinnati’s Gantry apartments for a craft beer and wine retail bar. The location will open in the spring of 2017.

Higher Gravity will offer Cincinnati residents and visitors a large selection of beer and wine.

Located at 1580 Blue Rock Street, Gantry is a revitalization of the former lumber, the Myron G. Johnson & Son Lumber Co., and railroad depot in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood.

In creating Gantry, a mixed-use development with apartments and commercial space, Milhaus collaborated with local community groups to ensure strict adherence to historic guidelines. Gantry residents can truly immerse themselves in the full Northside neighborhood experience, including being steps away from local shops, restaurants and parks.

Tags | Cincinnati, Milhaus, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Ohio, Retail

