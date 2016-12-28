December 28, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Saul of Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of Woodridge Supportive Living, a supportive-living facility in Pontiac, Illinois. The facility totals 60 units.

The 36,610-square-foot property sits on 5.04 acres.

The seller was a private partnership that develops and operates assisted living and memory-care facilities. The buyer is a regional operator that operates other seniors housing facilities in Illinois.

Tags | Illinois, Pontiac, Ryan Saul, Senior Living Investment Brokerage, seniors housing

