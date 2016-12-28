December 28, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Scott at Brush Park, a high-end mixed-use development on Woodward Avenue and Erskine Street in Detroit, opened its doors to residents this month. The development features 199 residential units and five retail and restaurant tenants.

Broder & Sachse Real Estate chief executive officer Richard Broder and Sachse Construction chief executive officer Todd Sachse welcomed the community to The Scott during a grand-opening celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Scott includes a variety of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, a number of which are slated for move-ins through February, including 100 percent of the studio apartments and nearly all one-bedroom units. The property is expected to reach capacity by early summer with a limited number of units still available. Apartments range in size from 450 to 1,380 square feet of space. Residents have access to amenities including a 24-hour concierge service, dry-cleaning delivery, stations for pet grooming and bicycle maintenance and a fitness center.

“The Scott at Brush Park is the first mixed-use project of its kind in the Detroit market, and with the retail space on the first floor, we have created opportunities for a lifestyle experience that did not exist just a few years ago,” Broder said. “Our goal was to anticipate what needs our residents would have and deliver them, and The Scott has been met with rave reviews.”

Community spaces on the property include a rooftop terrace, an outdoor pool with a heated sundeck and four-seasons spa, a snack and coffee bar, a dedicated parking garage and art installations from local Detroit artists throughout the property

.

Broder & Sachse Real Estate co-developed The Scott with Woodborn Partners, while Sachse Construction served as the construction manager and Neumann/Smith served as the architect.

Tags | Broder & Sachse Real Estate, Detroit, Michigan, Mixed Use, Multifamily, restaurant, Retail, Richard Broder, Scott at Brush Park, Todd Sachse, Woodborn Partners

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com