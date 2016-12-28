December 28, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jennifer Haferbecker has joined Minneapolis’ HGA Architects and Engineers as associate vice president and director of marketing.

Haferbecker has 20 years of experience as a marketing professional in the commercial interiors industry.

Before joining HGA, Haferbecker worked as the marketing and sales support manager for General Office Products in Minneapolis. There, she directed the company’s marketing, branding and communications initiatives.

Tags | company news, HGA Architects and Engineers, Jennifer Haferbecker, Minneapolis, Minnesota

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com