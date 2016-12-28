December 28, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Essex Realty Group sold Brookside Plaza, located in Indian Head Park, Illinois, in a $3.4 million deal.

Brookside Plaza, located at 6700 Joliet Road, is a 17,805-square foot multi-tenant retail shopping center located in Indian Head Park, which borders the suburbs Burr Ridge, Countryside, Westmont, and La Grange. The property sits on nearly two acres of land near the intersection of Joliet Road and Willow Springs Road, directly between Walgreens and 7-Eleven and across from Tony’s Finer Foods.

This shopping center has been historically fully leased and services eight long-term tenants, including The UPS Store, T-Mobile Wireless and Milano Day Spa & Wellness Center.

Steve Livaditis and Joe Scheck represented the seller.

Tags | brookside plaza, Essex Realty Group, Illinois, indian head park, Joe Scheck, joliet road, milano day spa & wellness center, Steve Livaditis, t-mobile wireless, UPS Store

