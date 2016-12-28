December 28, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Monica Conners, senior director of client development at St. Louis-based Lawrence Group, is one of six members selected to serve on the 2017-18 Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Foundation Board of Directors.

Lawrence Group is a national development and design firm. Connors manages existing and new relationships for the St. Louis, Austin, Charlotte and New York City offices.

The foundation is an international initiative that supports women in commercial real estate. Funding provides educational programs, scholarships, mentoring opportunities and industry research to advance the success of women in the industry.

As a champion director, Conners will help the foundation further its reach by continuing to raise awareness and funds that build opportunities for women and girls in the commercial real estate industry.

A member of CREW-St. Louis since 2010, Conners has chaired the programs committee, served on the board of directors and most recently served as chapter president during 2016.

