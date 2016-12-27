December 27, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis construction company S.M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Sarah Miller to assistant estimator. Miller is responsible for supporting the company’s estimating team as it develops and submits bids for potential construction projects.

Wilson has worked in the estimating department since joining S.M. Wilson in 2014.

Wilson is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, and has also studied estimating at St. Louis Community College.

Tags | company news, Missouri, S.M. Wilson & Co., Sarah Miller, St. Louis

