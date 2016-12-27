December 27, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rick Scheck has joined Mortenson Construction as a senior project development manager on the Chicago office’s business development team.

Scheck brings more than 20 years of management, operations leadership and business development experience to his new position.

Previously, he led business development for Scheck Industries, his family’s $100-million industrial mechanical contracting business. In that position, he secured new capital and facility maintenance work in the refining, chemical, power, food and beverage, renewable energy and light industrial markets.

Scheck also was involved with the operations of multiple departments, including finance, project management, marketing and communications, safety and the power business unit. He has developed client, contractor, vendor, union and other industry relationships throughout Chicago, the Midwest and the United States.

Tags | Chicago, company news, construction, Illinois, Mortenson Construction, Rick Scheck

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com