December 27, 2016

April Femrite has joined Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group in Mankato, Minnesota, as a licensed business broker. She now provides representation to clients who are selling or buying a privately held business.

Femrite brings with her years of experience as a small business owner and manager along with a master’s degree in business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Femrite served most recently as the first Entrepreneurship and Innovation Fellow for the MSU-Mankato College of Business. She has completed her designation as a Certified Business Intermediary from the International Business Brokers Association, a certification that less than 10 percent of all business brokers have achieved.

