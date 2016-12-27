December 27, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center set to open in March of 2018 in Minneapolis is beginning to take shape above the ground.

Kraus-Anderson Construction began erecting structural steel Dec. 22, and expects to celebrate the topping off of the headquarters building in February of 2017. Steel erection on the indoor practice facility will follow, and is scheduled to be complete at the end of March of 2017. More than 19,700 labor hours are anticipated to complete the steel construction of the new buildings alone.

Since the Aug. 2 groundbreaking, work has been moving forward on the site, with 10 Minnesota companies already spending time on the project. Several hundred thousand cubic yards of soil have been moved to balance the site and accommodate the realignment of Vikings Parkway, a new city street servicing the entire development.

Retaining walls have been installed, and footings and foundations have been set. In addition, thousands of feet of underground utilities have been installed and the old Northwest Airlines simulator building has been demolished and removed from the site. More than 11,800 labor hours have been generated from work to date on the project.

