December 27, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International|Wisconsin recently sold a single-tenant net-leased office building in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The 89,405-square-foot building at W233 N2095 Ridgeview Parkway is completely occupied by US Cellular. The company uses the building as one of its four customer-care centers across the nation. US Cellular has occupied the building since the facility was built in 2001.

Mohr Waukesha LLC acquired thebuilding on Dec. 21 for $11 million.

Tom Shepherd of Colliers|Wisconsin represented the seller, Ridgeview IV Partners, LLC.

Tags | Colliers International, Office, Tom Shepherd, Waukesha, Wisconsin

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com